Feel a tremor this morning? It may be down to an earthquake off the Donegal coast!

It’s been confirmed that a minor earthquake occurred off the Donegal coast this morning.

The alarm was first raised by a number of residents in the Milford area after feeling a slight tremor at approximately 6.45am.

It’s understood that the earthquake struck off the Fanad peninsula but could be felt for miles inland.

Tom Blake, Irish National Seismic Network Director was speaking on the 10 to 1 show earlier today , he says they are keen to hear from anyone who may have experienced tremors today and has been outlining how to get in touch: