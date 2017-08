It’s been claimed that the allocation of 2 additional staff to Glenveagh National Park is not sufficient to cope with the surge in visitor numbers and staff shortages.

Last year 176,444 people visited Glenveagh National Park – the highest number on record.

However, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says staffing levels have fallen year on year since 2012 and is calling for additional resources to be given to the iconic landmark: