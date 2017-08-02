Donegal man charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on former Derry City footballer

A Donegal man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on former Derry City footballer, Barry Molloy.

Martin Cheung, 39 of Ardban, Muff appeared at Derry Magistrates Court and faced an additional charge of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a glass on May 29th.

A police officer has connected Cheung to the charges.

The court heard that a prosecution file should be ready on August 28th.

The defendant was released on his own bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the case.

He is due to appear again on September 20th.