Submissions to be made on South Inishowen Water Supply

01 Aug 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water has invited local representatives  to put a case together for an upgrade to the South Inishowen Supply.

A meeting between Irish Water and councillors took place last week, with the utility asking for as many human impact stories as possible to be submitted.

The South Inishowen area has experienced numerous water outages over the last number of years.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Jack Murray says it’s important for the public to engage with the exercise, as the number of submissions will determine the strength of the case……..

 

