A shooting incident in the Racecourse Drive area of Derry has been condemned.

Shots were fired at a house shortly after 9.30 last night.

Police say four children and a man escaped injury in the attack, and are appealing for information.

Foyle MLA Raymond Mc Cartney says there is no place for guns on Derry’s streets, and urged those behind such attacks to end what he called their war with the community.