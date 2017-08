It’s been confirmed that safety measures will be carried out at a notorious blackspot in Donegal.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has agreed to €2M in upgraded works for the Cappry stretch of the N15 just outside Ballybofey.

As part of the overall scheme pavement strengthening works will also take place from Lidl up to the new road above the Roadhouse Bar at Woodlawn, Dooish.

Local Cllr. Martin Harley says it’s anticipated that the work will be completed by late spring of next year……..