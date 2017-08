There’s been a sharp drop in the number of patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital with seven waiting this morning, compared to 23 yesterday.

Of the seven, six were on Emergency Department trolleys according to the INMO.

Nationally, University Hospital Limerick was again the most overcrowded this morning with 37 people waiting there.

In total, there were 358 people waiting to be admitted at hospitals across the country this morning.