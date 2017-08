A number of childcare facilities in Donegal are to share €70,000 in funding.

The funding is part of a nationwide allocation which will be used to create extra childcare places in the county.

Groups located in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Greencastle, Glenties, Killygordon and Letterkenny are to share the allocation.

Cllr Terance Slowey says the funding will make life easier for parents in Donegal: