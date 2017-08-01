I was given “wrong information” on community hospitals – Minister

Minister Jim Daly has moved to confirm that an answer given to a Dail question over future of three community hospitals in Donegal was the wrong one.

In answer to the question tabled last week by Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher, Minister Daly said the proposed nursing unit in Letterkenny would replace existing long-stay accommodation including that provided at St Joseph’s in Stranorlar, and and Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals.

However Minister Daly now says he was given “outdated information” on the matter……….