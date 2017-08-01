logo



Donegal GAA thank Rory Gallagher for his contribution to Donegal football

01 Aug 2017
by admin

Rory Gallagher. Photo Brian McDaid

The Donegal County Board have thanked Rory Gallagher for his service to Donegal football.

The Fermanagh native stepped down as Donegal Manager last night following a championship which ended in heavy defeats to Galway and Tyrone.

In a statement, the Donegal County Committee placed on record their thanks and appreciation for his contribution to Donegal football for the last seven years.

They also say their attentions will turn to identifying a suitable replacement in the coming weeks.

Full statement from the Donegal County Committee below.
“Donegal county committee would like to place on record its thanks and appreciation to Rory Gallagher for his massive contribution to the county’s footballers over the last seven years.
Rory’s huge input into Donegal claiming three Ulster titles (’11, ’12, ’14) and the All-Ireland crown (’12) was telling and his replenishment of the panel in 2017 following a spate of retirements means that our young footballers are on a firm standing to build on their introduction to senior inter county football in the coming seasons.
We’d also like to thank the various people who formed his backroom teams since 2015. Rory leaves Donegal in Division 1 of the Allianz Leagues. In the coming weeks, our attentions will turn to identifying a suitable and quality replacement to carry on the good work and structures Rory leaves in place.
We wish Rory and his family a happy and successful future.”

01 Aug 2017

