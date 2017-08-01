logo



Brendan Devenney on Rory Gallagher’s decision to stand down as Donegal Manager

01 Aug 2017
by News Highland

The Donegal County Board are expected to release an official statement later on Rory Gallagher’s departure as Donegal manager.

The Fermanagh man resigned from his post last night informing the players and county board before the August county committee meeting.

Gallagher had been in charge since Jim McGuinness’ stepped away in 2014.

He lead Donegal to two Ulster finals in 2015 and 2016 , losing to Monaghan and Tyrone.

After agreeing a new four year deal and with nine All Ireland winners leaving the squad, Gallagher took on a new look young side but the task in the championship was bigger than anyone expected, they lost heavily to Tyrone and Galway.

The manner of those defeats brought questions to Rory Gallagher’s position.

Donegal’s under-21 Ulster winning manager Declan Bonner has already been strongly tipped to take the job while Pete McGrath and James Horan are also linked.

As for Gallagher, social media has him tagged with the vacant Fermanagh job.

Former Donegal player Brendan Devenney wasn’t suprised by Gallagher’s decision to stand down….

 

