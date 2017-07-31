Sport Ireland launch investigation in missing drug test samples

Sport Ireland’s anti-doping officials have launched an investigation into urine samples taken from GAA players being lost in transit to a World Anti-Doping lab in Germany.

The Irish Independent reports that couriers mislaid samples from three Westmeath hurlers last month which were bound for the WADA testing centre in Cologne.

Sport Ireland have confirmed to the paper that the samples have not been recovered since.

They say they use the courier company in excess of 1500 times a year and say the incident, while serious, is a very rare occurence.