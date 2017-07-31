Rory Gallagher resigns as Donegal Manager

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Donegal Senior Manager.

It’s understood he contacted the players earlier this evening to let them know he would no longer stay in the job.

Ahead of tonights County Committee Meeting, the Donegal County Board confirmed on social media he was stepping away and will release a statement later.

Gallagher has come in for heavy criticism after Donegal’s defeat to Galway in round 4b of the qualifiers.

It was the manner of that defeat and the lose to neighbours Tyrone in the Ulster Semi Final which had fuel the questions over his position.

Rory took up the senior post ahead of the 2015 season and just last year agreed a new four year deal to bring a youthful Donegal side through a transitional period.

But less than twelve months on he has vacated the post.