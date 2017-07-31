McHugh criticises ‘outdated’ statement on Donegal community hospitals

Minister Joe McHugh has said he has been reassured by the HSE that the health body is committed to a €5.6M upgrade to two community hospitals in the county and the retention of services including long stay beds.

Minister McHugh said the HSE locally had once again reiterated its proposals to spending €3.5M on St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar and €2.1M at Ramelton Community Hospital.

In a Dáil answer, the Department of Health through Minister Jim Daly also reiterated the Government’s commitment to building a new community hospital in Letterkenny.

It was also stated that HSE is reviewing future uses for Stranorlar, Ramelton and Lifford community hospitals and that review is a matter for the HSE.

Donegal TD McHugh has called on the Department to clarify its position as a matter or urgency and has criticised the Department for saying long term beds remain under threat.

Minister McHugh said: “This is no longer the position. I find it incredible that someone in the Department of Health could issue a position which is a year out of date at least.

“It appears that there was no contact with the HSE in the North West where officials would have happily updated them on the position on all three hospitals.

“I have been informed that the Dáil answer giving the old position did not go through the Parliamentary Affairs Division. I am extremely annoyed that after 18 months work on this issue, and receiving assurances as recently as last Friday that the long term sustainability of hospitals are NOT in doubt, that such a response could be given.

“It’s time the Department of Health got across this issue and did basic checks beforehand. I will continue to fight to ensure all services are retained and enhanced. I have spoken to Minister Daly this morning to re-emphasise that the regional HSE plans are the best option for County Donegal.

“The HSE position is that St Joseph’s and Ramelton hospitals should be upgraded to provide much better facilities for patients. These proposals were released just last week after a review of services by the HSE and of the buildings by the Rhatigans architectural consultants.

“The HSE has agreed to consider further proposals in Lifford and that review is ongoing.

“When asked specifically about Stranorlar, the Chief Officer of the HSE in the North West just three days ago confirmed that short and long stay beds, and dementia care beds, in St Joseph’s will be retained. He also clearly stated that there is no threat to services at the hospital.”

Minister McHugh added: “Once again I want to thank the HSE locally and local groups who have worked hard for a solution which sees a new community hospital in Letterkenny providing additional beds AND the retention of all services – long term, short term and dementia unit beds – in Stranorlar, Lifford and Ramelton.

“I have asked the Department to update its position immediately.”