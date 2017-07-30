Tullan Strand could become Ireland’s first independent lifeguarded beach as community of Bundoran calls on the council to take action

Tullan Strand, Bundoran could become Ireland’s first independent lifeguarded beach.

Speaking to Highland Radio this weekend, Killian O’Kelly, local business owner in Bundoran and member of the Bundoran RNLI has called on Donegal County Council to employ lifeguards to man the beach next season.

The call comes amid calls for toilet and shower facilities along with better access routes to the beach.

Mr O’Kelly says if this does not come to fruition the community of Bundoran will again take matters into their own hands: