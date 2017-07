Sean McGoldrick made it 3 wins from 3 in his professional career following his win over Gyula Dodu in Birmingham last night.

The Welsh boxer stopped his opponent after 2 minutes and 26 seconds of the first round, following 2 early knockdowns.

It was a fight that McGoldrick trained hard for, as his opponent was meant to be his toughest test to date, but it was his best performance.

McGoldrick spoke to Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…