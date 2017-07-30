logo



Ricky Simms on Usain Bolt’s retirement and more

30 Jul 2017
by admin

Usain Bolt will compete in his final World Championships in London in August before his retirement, and Mo Farah will move away from the track to run marathons and road races.

Milford man Ricky Simms, Director of PACE Sports Management who represent Bolt and Farah, says that there is plenty for Usain Bolt to do outisde of athletics, and that Mo Farah has a few years left yet.

Ricky also alluded to Bolt visiting Donegal, saying that it is something they have in the pipeline, and it might happen following his retirement as he won’t have such a hectic schedule.

Simms joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to discuss the World Championships and his client’s futures…

