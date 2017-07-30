Minister McHugh welcomes amendments to Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Bill 2016

Changes to the Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Bill 2016 has been welcomed.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the announced amendments which enable local breweries in Donegal to operate tours and sell alcohol.

Minister McHugh says the new laws will allow the brewery and the new Sliabh Liag distillery to operate tours and sell alcohol, creating employment opportunities and creating a new destination for tourists to the county.

Under current legislation visitors to Kinnegar Craft Brewery sites in Rathmullan and Letterkenny can not consume alcohol.

However, Minister Joe McHugh says the new laws will allow breweries and distilleries to operate tours and sell intoxicating liquor produced on premises to visitors who have participated in tours.

Sales can only take place between 10am and 6pm daily and the licence will be subject to annual renewal.

Minister McHugh says the welcome changes to the bill will add to the visitor experience.