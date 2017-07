The draw for the second round of All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals was made in Croke Park following Kerry’s win over Galway.

Last year’s All-Ireland SFC champions Dublin will face Monaghan, who defeated Down yesterday in the qualifiers.

It’s an all-Ulster fixture in the other Quarter-Final. Ulster Champions face Armagh following the Orchard County’s win over Kildare.

Timings are to be confirmed later.