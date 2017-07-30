Donegal GAA Results – All-County League

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Saturday
Glenswilly 1-11 V 1-16 St Eunan’s
Milford 1-08 V 3-13 Naomh Conáil
Sunday
Kilcar 1-21 V 0-05 Four Masters
Bundoran 1-16 V 2-08 Gaoth Dobhair
St Michael’s 4-09 V 1-05 Dungloe
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Saturday
Cloughaneely 0-13 V 0-05 Buncrana
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-12 V 1-07 Naomh Columba
Sunday
Sean Mac Cumhaill 2-09 V 1-10 Malin
Ardara 0-14 V 1-09 Glenfin
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Saturday
Naomh Bríd 1-15 V 0-09 Downings
St Naul’s 0-18 V 0-13 Red Hughs
Moville 3-07 V 2-19 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Fanad Gaels 0-14 V 0-09 Naomh Ultan
Sunday
Burt 1-16 V 1-08 Letterkenny Gaels
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Saturday
Naomh Colmcille 1-09 V 0-06 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Na Rossa 5-20 V 1-04 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Sunday
Carndonagh 2-11 V 2-16 Urris
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Saturday
Glenfin 2-05 V 3-09 Ardara
Sunday
Pettigo 5-10 V 2-08 St Eunan’s
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Friday
St Eunan’s 0-09 V 2-16 Burt,
Saturday
Buncrana 2-13 V 2-14 Sean Mac Cumhaill