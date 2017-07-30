logo



Donegal GAA Results – All-County League

30 Jul 2017
by News Highland


AllSportStore.com Division 1
Saturday
Glenswilly 1-11 V 1-16 St Eunan’s
Milford 1-08 V 3-13 Naomh Conáil
Sunday
Kilcar 1-21 V 0-05 Four Masters
Bundoran 1-16 V 2-08 Gaoth Dobhair
St Michael’s 4-09 V 1-05 Dungloe

AllSportStore.com Division 2
Saturday
Cloughaneely 0-13 V 0-05 Buncrana
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-12 V 1-07 Naomh Columba

Sunday
Sean Mac Cumhaill 2-09 V 1-10 Malin

Ardara 0-14 V 1-09 Glenfin

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Saturday
Naomh Bríd 1-15 V 0-09 Downings
St Naul’s 0-18 V 0-13 Red Hughs
Moville 3-07 V 2-19 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Fanad Gaels 0-14 V 0-09 Naomh Ultan
Sunday
Burt 1-16 V 1-08 Letterkenny Gaels

AllSportStore.com Division 4
Saturday
Naomh Colmcille 1-09 V 0-06 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Na Rossa 5-20 V 1-04 Naomh Pádraig Lifford

Sunday
Carndonagh 2-11 V 2-16 Urris

AllSportStore.com Division 5
Saturday
Glenfin 2-05 V 3-09 Ardara
Sunday
Pettigo 5-10 V 2-08 St Eunan’s

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Friday
St Eunan’s 0-09 V 2-16 Burt,

Saturday
Buncrana 2-13 V 2-14 Sean Mac Cumhaill

More Sport

Derry City ease to 3-0 win over Limerick

0
Derry City opened up a five point gap between themselves and Shamrock Rovers following their easy three-nil home win over Limerick at Maginn Park on Sunday afternoon. Barry McNamee[...]
30 Jul 2017

Donegal GAA Results – All-County League

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Saturday Glenswilly 1-11 V 1-16 St Eunan’s Milford 1-08 V 3-13 Naomh Conáil Sunday Kilcar 1-21 V 0-05 Four Masters Bundoran 1-16 V 2-08 Gaoth Dob[...]
30 Jul 2017

Ricky Simms on Usain Bolt’s retirement and more

0
Usain Bolt will compete in his final World Championships in London in August before his retirement, and Mo Farah will move away from the track to run marathons and road races. Milf[...]
30 Jul 2017

GAA Quarter-Final Draw

0
The draw for the second round of All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals was made in Croke Park following Kerry’s win over Galway. Last year’s All-Ireland SFC champions Dublin w[...]
30 Jul 2017

Derry City sign Tom McDermott from Tottenham Hotspur

0
Derry City have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper Tom McDermott until the end of the season. McDermott was a regular in the Spurs U18 side in the 2015-16 season[...]
30 Jul 2017

Sean McGoldrick reacts to third professional victory

0
Sean McGoldrick made it 3 wins from 3 in his professional career following his win over Gyula Dodu in Birmingham last night. The Welsh boxer stopped his opponent after 2 minutes an[...]
30 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit