Derry City have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper Tom McDermott until the end of the season.

McDermott was a regular in the Spurs U18 side in the 2015-16 season, and last played for the U23s in London.

McDermott joined the London side in 2014, and will now make his way back to his home county for the remainder of the League of Ireland season.