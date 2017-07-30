Derry City ease to 3-0 win over Limerick

Derry City opened up a five point gap between themselves and Shamrock Rovers following their easy three-nil home win over Limerick at Maginn Park on Sunday afternoon.

Barry McNamee hit the first goal after just 30 seconds when he latched on to a stray back pass from David O’Connor to round the goalkeeper to score.

The second came in the ninth minute when Rory Patterson hit a first-time shot which got a touch from Lukas Schubert as it went goalward.

Derry totally controlled the game and should have scored more goals in the first half.

They sealed the win when Ben Doherty stabbed home from close range as he took advantage of an error by Dean Clarke.

Derry’s next game is a huge test away to Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.