Attack on community wardens in Derry condemned

30 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Derry Councillor has condemned an attack on Council Community Wardens in the Galliagh Park area of the city.

On Friday night last Community Wardens were on duty when their van was vandalised.

Councillor Caoimhe McKnight said she has spoken with local residents who are outraged by the attack.

Councillor McKnight has praised the wardens who are out late at night dealing with incidents as a lifeline for many people in their hour of need.

She would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.

