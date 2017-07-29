Quadrathon interest continues to grow – Co Ordinator Harold McGuinness

The 6th staging of the Quadrathon Challenge in Inshowen takes in August.

Hosted by Extreme North, the Quadrathon takes in four marathons in four days.

The endurance test has established itself into an iconic event with visitors from around the world set to tackle the peninsula’s 105 miles.

Runners and walkers will also have the choice to run selected marathons or half marathons during the same weekend.

The Quadrathon, which takes place from Thursday 17th to Sunday the 20th August, is expecting another big jump in entries this year again.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio this week by Race Co-Ordinator Harold McGuinness, who outlined what the event is all about…