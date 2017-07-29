Ollie Horgan reacts to his side’s crucial 3 points in Bray

Finn Harps recorded a 3-2 win over Bray Wanderers last night away at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray.

Bray had beaten Harps twice this season and scored 8 goals in the process, but Harps were able to bring themselves 5 points clear of the relegation zone following their win.

Harps have played 12 on the road this season, and this win leaves them with 4 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses.

In transfer news, Finn Harps have signed Mark Timlin from Derry and Peter Burke from Cliftonville. There is some speculation about Paddy McCourt following a recent enquiry but Horgan says the McCourt doesn’t want to leave, and is glad to keep him.

Ollie Horgan spoke with Oisin Kelly for Saturday Sport about the win over Bray, the recent transfers and then looked ahead to Harps’ next game against Galway…