Local businesses in Bundoran come together to erect safety sign at Tullan Strand to highlight dangerous rip current

Local business owners in Bundoran have have taken the lead in a bid to prevent against further deaths by drowning at Tuallan Strand.

A public meeting was held among local residents and representatives from local businesses, Irish Water Safety, the RNLI and Gardai to discuss the issue of signage at the beach during which it was agreed they would come together to fund and erect new signage to warn visitors of the treacherous rip current at the beach.

This comes following comments made by Donegal Coronor Dr Denis McCauley during the inquest into the death of Corporal Gavin Carey who drowned after entering the water in August last year.

Dr McCauley said he would be contacting Donegal County Council calling for a review of the safety signage at the beach.

Killian O’Kelly, local business owner and member of Bundoran RNLI says this was a community led response to a number of incidents in which people got into difficulty swimming in the water: