Kerry take on Galway in the All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final on Sunday in Croke Park.

Galway are coming into the game following a great win over Donegal in the qualifiers, following their loss to Roscommon in the Connacht Final.

The Kingdom beat Cork in the Munster SFC Final to claim their 79th Munster title, a win which saw them go straight through to the Quarter-Final.

Legendary Radio Kerry commentator Weeshie Fogarty spoke to Tom Comack about tomorrow’s game…