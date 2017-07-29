GAA Preview: ‘Nudie’ Hughes looks at the Ulster teams in All-Ireland SFC

Monaghan and Down will face off in Round 4B of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in a repeat of this year’s Ulster SFC Semi-Final.

Down got the better of Monaghan that day with a 2 point victory. Monaghan have defeated Wexford and Carlow in the qualifiers so far, whereas this is Down’s first taste of qualifier action this year.

Armagh and Kildare face off in the other Round 4B Qualifier, Armagh having defeated Fermanagh by 9 points in Round 3B. Kildare lost out to Dublin in the Leinster Final by 2-23 to 1-17.

Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes gave Tom Comack his thoughts ahead of Saturday’s games…