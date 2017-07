The Connacht champions Roscommon take on their fellow province team Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Roscommon are coming off a huge upset victory over Galway in the Connacht Final, whereas Mayo had to battle through the qualifiers.

Mayo have won the last 5 championship meetings between the sides, a trend Roscommon will hope to end this Sunday.

Former Roscommon star forward Frankie Dolan was speaking to Tom Comack about the all-Connacht clash…