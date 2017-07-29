Further calls on Government to introduce redress scheme for MICA affected homeowners

There have been further calls on the Government to introduce a redress scheme for homeowners affected by Mica in Donegal and elsewhere without delay.

Housing Minister Damien English visited the county last week to meet with those affected by the defective block issue and did confirm that recommendations 1 and 2 of the expert panels report will be implemented before the end of the year.

However Cathaoirleach of the Inishown Municipal Distrct Cllr. Jack Murray says time really is of the essence and is calling for the process to be speeded up: