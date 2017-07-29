Finn Harps move five points clear of relegation zone

Finn Harps piled on the misery in a bad week for Bray Wanderers who finished with 10 men in a rollercoaster SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at the Carlisle Grounds. Harps third win in five games moves them five points clear of the relegation zone

A sublime through ball from Paddy McCourt found Dsane in behind right-back Keith Buckley. And the little striker made amends for an earlier miss to score with a rising shot from a tight angle for his third goal in four games after 25 minutes.

The visitors made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time, Mark Timlin scoring on his debut having completed his move earlier in the day from Derry City. His 25 yard free split the Bray wall to find the back of Peter Cherries net. The Seagulls task was made all the more difficult on 63 minutes when McAleer’s delightful ball put Dsane in the clear with Cherrie taking him down outside the area leaving referee Anthony Buttimer with an easy decision to send the keeper off.

Bray pulled one back on 70 minutes Aaron Green slotting home, Harps restored their two goal cushion on 84 minutes. The impressive Boyle whipped a cross in from the right and substitute Keita, on the pitch less than a minute, glanced his header home for his first goal of the club.

Brennan volleyed to the net following an 87th minute corner to give Bray late hope, though Harps held on.