The Finesse Gymnastics Club from Letterkenny were representing Ireland at the year’s World Gym for Life Challenge in Vestfold, Norway.

The Donegal gymnasts gave a flawless performance, and received rapturous applause from the audience and travelling supporters.

The medals announcement followed, and the Donegal club won a fantastic bronze medal. There will be a cavalcade for the gymnasts on their return on Monday the 31st of July leaving the Dry Arch Complex at approximately 4.30pm.