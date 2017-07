The Donegal Masters made it 2 wins from 2 following their victory over Tyrone at Colaiste Ailigh in Letterkenny. A single goal was the difference between the sides as the game finished 1-09 v 0-09.

St. Michael’s man Brian McLaughlin was the star performer scoring 1-03. David McShane, Paul Gallagher, John Haran and Benny Cassidy were also on the scoreboard for Donegal.

Donegal’s first win came against Antrim, where they had a big 12 point victory.