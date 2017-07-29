Derry’s Daryl Gurney faces Peter Wright in World Matchplay Semi-Final

Derry’s Daryl Gurney looks to make his first major final later, as he faces world number three Peter Wright at the BetVictor World Matchplay.

The 31 year old has already seen-off three of the world’s top 16 this week at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

The other tie sees Phil Taylor continue his final Blackpool campaign before retirement against world number 4 Adrian Lewis.

Taylor is looking to claim his 16th Matchplay title, and is the new favourite with the bookmakers after thrashing defending champion Michael van Gerwen 16-6 last night.

Dan Dawson is at the Blackpool Winter Gardens looking ahead to Gurney’s match…