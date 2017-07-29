Clinical Harps U19 beat Longford

Joe Boyle’s Finn Harps U19 side enjoyed a fine win today at Finn Park as they defeated Longford Town by 5 goals to 1.

It was the visitors who took the lead early on as Nathan Boyle put Longford in front. But the Harps response was immediate with Gareth Doherty smashing home to level the game. Harps pressed on after that and BJ Banda broke through to give the home side the lead with a cool finish.

It was Banda again who made it 3-1 with a close-range finish. In the second half Harps continued to push on and Dean O Donnell fired home to stretch the league. Gareth Doherty was on target with a header again to complete the scoring, although Banda almost had the last say when he hit the bar late on.

The win moves Harps back towards contention for a play-off spot, but they will need to keep the good form going to move up the table.