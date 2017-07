A number of Council officials have met with landowners in relation to access to the Great Pollet Arch in Fanad.

It’s understood that a verbal agreement has been reached over access to the walkway and new car parking facilities.

Funding for the project is expected to be secured by September and it’s hoped that work will begin thereafter.

Cllr Liam Blaney was among those at the meeting yesterday and gave this update earlier to Greg Hughes: