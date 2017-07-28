logo



Upgrade works to Churchill water supply to be complete by end of August

28 Jul 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that upgrade works to connect the Churchill water scheme to the Goaldrum Letterkenny water supply will be completed by the end of August.

Homeowners in Glenswilly, Churchill and Gartan have been raising concerns over an inadequate supply for some time, with reports of severe water discolouration in some areas.

Irish Water says that the majority of work has been done and consumers will be notified of the upgrade finalised works in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr. James Pat McDaid is hopeful that this will lead to a sufficient water supply to all residents:

More News

Response from Irish Water over reports of sewage slick at Dungloe Bay

0
Concern had been raised over what was described as on-going sewerage slick at Dungloe Bay. A number of people reported slick in the water in recent days and concerns were raised ov[...]
28 Jul 2017

Chair of Save Our St. Joseph’s Hospital Group makes emotional plea for retention of long term care

0
The Chair of the Save Our St. Joseph’s Hospital Group has made an emotional plea to Minister Joe McHugh to do everything in his power to retain long term care at the hospital[...]
28 Jul 2017

Taxi driver robbed at knife point in Derry

0
  Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in the Galliagh Park area of the city in the early hours of this morning. It was reported that be[...]
28 Jul 2017

Verbal agreement reached over access to Great Pollet Arch in Fanad

0
A number of Council officials have met with landowners in relation to access to the Great Pollet Arch in Fanad. It’s understood that a verbal agreement has been reached over [...]
28 Jul 2017

Concern over on-going sewerage slick at Dungloe Bay

0
Concern has been raised over what’s been described as on-going sewerage slick at Dungloe Bay. A number of people noticed the slick in the water in recent days and questions a[...]
28 Jul 2017

Eleven people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were eleven people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. Figures show that there were nine people on trolleys in its[...]
28 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit