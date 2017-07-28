Upgrade works to Churchill water supply to be complete by end of August

It’s been confirmed that upgrade works to connect the Churchill water scheme to the Goaldrum Letterkenny water supply will be completed by the end of August.

Homeowners in Glenswilly, Churchill and Gartan have been raising concerns over an inadequate supply for some time, with reports of severe water discolouration in some areas.

Irish Water says that the majority of work has been done and consumers will be notified of the upgrade finalised works in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr. James Pat McDaid is hopeful that this will lead to a sufficient water supply to all residents: