Taxi driver robbed at knife point in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in the Galliagh Park area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

It was reported that between 12:20am and 1am this morning that a taxi driver was robbed at knife point by two males.

During the incident no injuries were caused and a sum of cash was taken.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have any information, or anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101.