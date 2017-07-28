logo



Taxi driver robbed at knife point in Derry

28 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in the Galliagh Park area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

It was reported that between 12:20am and 1am this morning that a taxi driver was robbed at knife point by two males.

During the incident no injuries were caused and a sum of cash was taken.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have any information, or anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101.

Taxi driver robbed at knife point in Derry

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


