Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is not up to Ireland to design a solution to the border problem created by Brexit

The British government has insisted the avoidance of an Irish border is still one of its top priorities in the Brexit talks.

That’s after Leo Varadkar said it wasn’t Ireland’s duty to try and design a solution to the border problem that Brexit will create.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Brexit secretary, David Davis, says the avoidance of any new barriers is a key priority in negotiations.

But amid reports that Ireland wants the border to run across the sea instead, Leo Varadkar says it’s up to the UK to find the answers: