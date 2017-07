Figures released by Donegal County Council show a significant drop in the number of emergency call outs for the fire brigade since the fee was increased.

The bill for fire call outs doubled from 100 to 200 euro in 2011 and the data reflects a year on year decrease in the number of calls made to the Donegal fire service since then.

Cllr Jack Murray obtained the figures, he’s calling for the charge to be abolished as it’s clear people are now reluctant to make the call: