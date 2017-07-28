McCourt doubtful for Bray clash as Morrissey misses out again

In the SSE Airtricty Premier Division tonight, Finn Harps travel to the Carlisle Grounds to play Bray Wanderers.

Both sides go into the game of the back of defeats, with Harps losing to Derry in the derby and Bray going down to St Pats.

Harps new man Mark Timlin is expected to go straight into the panel having joined from neighbours Derry this week.

Paddy McCourt is an injury doubt having missed the Derry game due to suspension while Danny Morrissey will be an absentee again because of a hamstring problem.

Barry Molloy has an ongoing ankle problem but is expected to be fit for selection.

Harps go into the weekend’s games fifth from bottom and two points above the relegation zone.

Derry City don’t play to Sunday afternoon when they take on Limerick at Maginn Park.

Elsewhere tonight, Shamrock Rovers host Bohemians in the Dublin derby at Tallaght stadium

Cork City can extend their lead at the top to 18-points.

The Leesiders welcome the only side to take points off them this season, Galway United – and that games is at Turner’s Cross while bottom side Drogheda United take on a St. Pat’s side that are just a point outside the bottom 3.