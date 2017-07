Donegal County Council has agreed to establish an implementation plan for the Irish Open 2018 in Ballyliffen.

The plan will be in co-operation with Ballyliffen Golf Club, local Gardai and other relevant bodies in preparation for the prestigious event.

Cllr. Bernard Mc Guinness says there is an endless list of issues in the county that need to be addressed prior to the Irish Open and now is the time to begin that process: