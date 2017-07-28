logo



Horgan not underestimating Bray Wanderers

28 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is expecting a big backlash from Bray Wanderers this Friday evening at the Carlisle Grounds (kick-off 7.45) following their loss to St. Patrick’s Athletic last weekend.

“Bray have beaten us twice already this season and scored eight goals in those two games. Our cause certainly wasn’t helped by a couple of decisions that clearly should have been given our way in the first game against them up at the Carlisle Grounds. Horgan said ”One of those incidents was when play was allowed to continue leading to a Bray goal in the second half when Harps goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher lay injured on the edge of his own penalty area. Gallagher wasn’t fit to continue and was replaced by Harry Doherty for the remainder of the game”.

Horgan says that Harry Kenny will have his players well prepared for the Harps visit. “The Pat’s defeat will make them very determined to get the better of us tomorrow night. Harry Kenny has done a good job there and they have top players in the likes of Aaron Greene and Gary McCabe. Bray will be trying to build a bit of momentum for that big FAI Cup home game against Cork City in a couple of weeks’ time”

There was little time for Horgan to dwell on the Derry City defeat as he quickly turned the players’ attention to the game against Bray Wanderers. The focus has been on getting his own side mentally and physically focused to get at least a draw against a team that have been at the upper end of the table all season.

