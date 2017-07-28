logo



€6000 in funding announced for two Donegal festivals

28 Jul 2017
by News Highland

€6000 in funding has been announced for two Donegal festivals.

Today Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh welcomed funding released by Minister Heather Humphreys under the Department’s Small Local Festival and Summer School Fund.

Minister McHugh confirmed that Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival has been awarded €3,000 and the Michael Ó Cleirigh Summer School has also been awarded €3,000.

Minister McHugh says he wishes the hard-working committees from both organisations continued success.

Meanwhile, South Donegal TD Deputy McLoughlin said: “The Ballyshannon Folk Festival is in its 40th year and gets underway next week with a fantastic line-up and will once again attract music fans from all over Ireland and from Europe.

“Michael Ó Cleirigh Summer School each May celebrates the life of the chief compiler of the Annals of the Four Masters and reflects on modern Irish life as well as our history. It has become an important addition to the calendar of events in south Donegal. Both events are important for local communities and our tourism product in the North West.”

