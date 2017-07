Cricket’s North West Cup Final starts today at Beechgrove.

Holders Donemana play second tier side Ballyspallen.

The Donemana men are going for six in a row Senior Cups while Ballyspallen are looking to become the first championship side in over 40 years to lift the cup.

The first of two days of action starts at 12noon.

Highland’s Cricket Correspondent Eamon McLaughlin has a preview…