Concern has been raised over what’s been described as on-going sewerage slick at Dungloe Bay.

A number of people noticed the slick in the water in recent days and questions are now being asked over the danger it poses from a health and safety perspective.

It’s understood that residents have requested a meeting with Irish Water to discuss the matter but so far a meeting has not yet been arranged.

Local Cllr. Michael Cholm Giolla Easbuig is calling for a meeting to take place without delay: