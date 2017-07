The Chair of the Save Our St. Joseph’s Hospital Group has made an emotional plea to Minister Joe McHugh to do everything in his power to retain long term care at the hospital.

Father John Joe Duffy was speaking on the 10 to 1 show today following the publication of the Rhatigan report earlier this week.

Fr. Duffy fears that the report is a rehash of plans which are four years old and is seeking a written guarantee from the Health Minister that long term stay beds St. Josephs will remain: