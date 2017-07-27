Vomiting bug hits services at Altnagelvin Hospital

25 beds have been closed and elective surgery suspended at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry following the outbreak of a vomitting bug at the hospital.

It’s reported the situation there is being exacerbated by staff shortages.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan says the crisis is down to a number of problems, some of which are beyond the control of the Trust or Department but others which are recurrent.

In particular, he says, there have been failures in workforce planning, and there’s also a lack of suitable home care packages to facilitate patient discharges…………