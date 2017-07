Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry hopes to restoptre all services by early next week.

It comes as 25 beds remain closed and some elective surgery is still suspended following the outbreak of a vomitting bug at the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are also in place.

The situation there is being exacerbated by staff shortages.

Dr Dermot Hughes is Medical Diector with the Western Trust, he’s been speaking to Greg Hughes on the Ten to One show………..