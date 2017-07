It’s been confirmed that Glenveagh National Park has recruited new staff while contracts have also been extended for other workers.

The move follows a record number of visiting Glenveagh last year.

Figures also show that 20,000 more people visited the castle in the first six months of this year compared with the same period last year.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is hoping that trend will continue………